Independent Research Analysts Give Brenntag (BNR) a €48.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.81) target price by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. equinet set a €59.80 ($69.53) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €58.07 ($67.53).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR traded up €0.27 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €43.20 ($50.23). 803,199 shares of the company traded hands. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.