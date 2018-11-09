Independent Research Reiterates €2.70 Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD)

Independent Research set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €3.25 ($3.78) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.03 ($3.52).

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen alerts:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €1.82 ($2.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 12 month low of €2.23 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of €3.62 ($4.21).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.