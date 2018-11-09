Informa (INF) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday.

INF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 996 ($13.01) price target (up previously from GBX 992 ($12.96)) on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 875.25 ($11.44).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of INF opened at GBX 712.20 ($9.31) on Friday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 773 ($10.10).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.