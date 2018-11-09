Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $279.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.66. 37,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,365. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services.

