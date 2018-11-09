InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

INWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st.

NASDAQ INWK opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. InnerWorkings has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $281.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.22 million. InnerWorkings had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other InnerWorkings news, CEO Richard S. Stoddart bought 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $52,516.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $658,684.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INWK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 46.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,620,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,678,000 after buying an additional 1,149,419 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 113.7% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 521,585 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the third quarter worth about $1,405,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 47.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 411,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 133,163 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

