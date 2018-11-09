Inovalon (INOV) Trading 9.1% Higher

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.51. 755,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 528,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Get Inovalon alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.53 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 689,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Inovalon in the second quarter worth $105,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Inovalon by 1,753.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 194,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,684,000 after purchasing an additional 184,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Inovalon by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Inovalon (INOV) Trading 9.1% Higher” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/inovalon-inov-trading-9-1-higher.html.

About Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.