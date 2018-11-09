Inovalon (INOV) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $637-657 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.1 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.27-0.34 EPS.

Inovalon stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Inovalon has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.90.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.53 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/inovalon-inov-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.