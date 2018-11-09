Inovalon (INOV) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $637-657 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.1 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.27-0.34 EPS.
Inovalon stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Inovalon has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.90.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.53 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.
