Insider Buying: ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Director Purchases 181,818 Shares of Stock

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Director Ran Nussbaum bought 181,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ARQL stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArQule, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.
ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ARQL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ArQule by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 120,109 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ArQule in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ArQule by 1,631.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,726,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,259 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ArQule in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ArQule Company Profile
ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.
