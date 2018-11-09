Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) CFO Purchases $12,948.25 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) CFO Barbra Keck bought 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 90,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,588. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1,635.00.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($4.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

