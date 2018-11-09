Insider Buying: Isabella Bank Corp (ISBA) Director Acquires $105,520.00 in Stock

Isabella Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Director Richard J. Barz acquired 4,000 shares of Isabella Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $105,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $25.05 on Friday. Isabella Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking services to businesses, institutions, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, agricultural loans, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans.

