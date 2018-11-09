Insider Buying: KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Donald R. Kimble bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,861.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KEY stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 87.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,025,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,895 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in KeyCorp by 418.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,086,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,167 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,717,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 97.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

