Insider Buying: NetSuite Inc (N) Major Shareholder Acquires $305,415.00 in Stock

NetSuite Inc (NYSE:N) major shareholder Information Technology Medical bought 6,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $305,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Information Technology Medical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Information Technology Medical bought 11,615 shares of NetSuite stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $522,675.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Information Technology Medical bought 7,065 shares of NetSuite stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $317,925.00.

Shares of NYSE:N opened at $90.34 on Friday. NetSuite Inc has a 12 month low of $51.75 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

About NetSuite

NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.

