Insider Buying: NetSuite Inc (N) Major Shareholder Purchases 549,352 Shares of Stock

NetSuite Inc (NYSE:N) major shareholder County & District Retire Texas bought 549,352 shares of NetSuite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $11,074,936.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

County & District Retire Texas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, County & District Retire Texas bought 222,285 shares of NetSuite stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,447,922.85.

Shares of NYSE:N opened at $90.34 on Friday. NetSuite Inc has a 12-month low of $51.75 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

About NetSuite

NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.

