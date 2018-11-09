Insider Buying: Rafina Innovations Inc (VICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $23,889.30 in Stock

Rafina Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:VICA) major shareholder Constantinos Zertalis purchased 398,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $23,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS VICA remained flat at $$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492. Rafina Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.76.

About Rafina Innovations

Rafina Innovations Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of medical technologies. It operates through two segments, Clinics and Technology. The company also operates prosthetics and orthotics, and diabetic foot total rehabilitation clinics in Southern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

