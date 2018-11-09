Insider Buying: Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT) Insider Buys £894.52 in Stock

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton purchased 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,354 ($30.76) per share, for a total transaction of £894.52 ($1,168.85).

LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,316 ($30.26) on Friday. Rathbone Brothers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,275 ($29.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,842 ($37.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,727.29 ($35.64).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice, banking, loan, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and managed portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

