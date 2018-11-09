Insider Buying: Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (REPR) Director Acquires 72,787 Shares of Stock

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 72,787 shares of Repro-Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $124,465.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

REPR stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Repro-Med Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary portable medical devices and supplies primarily for the ambulatory infusion market and emergency medical applications worldwide. The company offers mechanical infusion product FREEDOM infusion systems, which include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion driver, the FreedomEdge syringe infusion driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, RMS precision flow rate tubing, and RMS precision flow rate controller, as well as medical suction product RES-Q-VAC, a portable medical suction system.

