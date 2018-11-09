Insider Buying: Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Director Acquires $26,553.60 in Stock

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Director Brian P. Anderson bought 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. 130,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,754. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $76.73.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4,966.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 605,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 593,430 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter worth approximately $19,897,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,445,000 after acquiring an additional 329,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,372,000 after acquiring an additional 307,201 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth approximately $15,474,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

