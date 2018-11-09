Insider Buying: Teradata Co. (TDC) CFO Buys $242,259.00 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CFO Mark Culhane acquired 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.11 per share, for a total transaction of $242,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,890.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Teradata stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.95 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. Teradata’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,218,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,653,000 after buying an additional 349,349 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,294,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,124,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after buying an additional 268,635 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 947,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,717,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 855,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,351,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

