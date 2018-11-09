Insider Buying: Trecora Resources (TREC) Insider Acquires 3,945 Shares of Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) insider Peter Matthews Loggenberg bought 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at $297,302.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TREC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.34. 745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $231.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.58. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Several analysts recently commented on TREC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Trecora Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 101,063 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 456,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

