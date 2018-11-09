Insider Buying: Veoneer Inc (VNE) EVP Buys $32,661.76 in Stock

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) EVP Arthur Blanchford acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.68 per share, with a total value of $32,661.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VNE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.38. 1,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,607. Veoneer Inc has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Veoneer from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at $109,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at $235,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

