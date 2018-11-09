Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (AAON) President Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) President Gary D. Fields sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,623. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). AAON had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. BidaskClub lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

