Insider Selling: Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (CIN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN) insider Alan Rydge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$31.04 ($22.01), for a total transaction of A$93,120.00 ($66,042.55).
CIN stock traded down A$0.41 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching A$31.00 ($21.99). 11,206 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 58.56, a current ratio of 58.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
