Insider Selling: Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Chairman Sells $140,623.50 in Stock

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Chairman Nigel Travis sold 1,945 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $140,623.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 257,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,604,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nigel Travis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Nigel Travis sold 298,662 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $21,608,195.70.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Nigel Travis sold 83,030 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $6,106,026.20.

On Thursday, August 9th, Nigel Travis sold 137,606 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $9,790,666.90.

DNKN stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $350.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 57.20%.

DNKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.02 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2,018.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth $110,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 797.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth $169,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

