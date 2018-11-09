Insider Selling: Enbridge Inc (ENB) Insider Sells 2,642 Shares of Stock

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) insider Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$110,964.00.

Bradley Francis Shamla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,895 shares of Enbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.05, for a total transaction of C$136,209.75.

ENB stock opened at C$43.32 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of C$37.36 and a 52 week high of C$51.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

