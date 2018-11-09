Insider Selling: EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Insider Sells 38,311 Shares of Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 38,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,873,708.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,143.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Graham Peter Lidgard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 5th, Graham Peter Lidgard sold 37,613 shares of EXACT Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,821,351.13.
- On Thursday, November 1st, Graham Peter Lidgard sold 79,673 shares of EXACT Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $5,714,944.29.
- On Monday, October 8th, Graham Peter Lidgard sold 58,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $4,022,880.00.
EXACT Sciences stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.
About EXACT Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.
