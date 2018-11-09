Insider Selling: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) Director Sells $20,249.25 in Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $20,249.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.89. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.39 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.44%.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 26,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

