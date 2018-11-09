Insider Selling: Mastech Digital Inc (MHH) Director Sells $56,787.50 in Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $56,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

On Friday, November 2nd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 3,000 shares of Mastech Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $20,040.00.

MHH stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Mastech Digital Inc has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 76,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/insider-selling-mastech-digital-inc-mhh-director-sells-56787-50-in-stock.html.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large and medium-sized organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.