Insider Selling: Pandora Media Inc (P) CRO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) CRO John Trimble sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 620,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,178.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Trimble also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, John Trimble sold 100,577 shares of Pandora Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $806,627.54.

Shares of Pandora Media stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 162,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.51. Pandora Media Inc has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -0.42.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 330.21%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 194,839 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,252 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on P. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $7.00 to $10.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

