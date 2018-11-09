Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells $770,813.67 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $770,813.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,791.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $747,684.12.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $800,339.54.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $849,339.92.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $905,079.28.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.69, for a total transaction of $872,012.59.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $871,155.94.

On Tuesday, August 21st, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $838,945.90.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $833,292.01.

CRM opened at $141.87 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $98.68 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,675,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $194,886,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,190,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $162,443,000 after acquiring an additional 274,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 65,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

