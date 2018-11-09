Insperity Inc (NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks Sells 2,700 Shares

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $313,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,788,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay E. Mincks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Jay E. Mincks sold 1,042 shares of Insperity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $113,182.04.

NYSE:NSP traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $121.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $925.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Insperity by 71.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Insperity by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Insperity by 1.4% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 176,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth about $446,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. First Analysis lowered Insperity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

