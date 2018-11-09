Intact Financial (IFC) PT Raised to C$113.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$114.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$111.40.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$104.00 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$91.65 and a one year high of C$109.33.

In other news, insider Lucie Martel sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.14, for a total value of C$150,350.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,630 shares of company stock worth $170,954.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

