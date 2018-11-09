Intact Financial (IFC) PT Raised to C$117.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$114.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.40.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

TSE:IFC opened at C$104.00 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$91.65 and a 52 week high of C$109.33.

In other Intact Financial news, insider Lucie Martel sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.14, for a total transaction of C$150,350.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,630 shares of company stock worth $170,954.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.