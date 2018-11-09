Intrexon Corp (XON) Stake Lessened by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Intrexon comprises 3.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of Intrexon worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Intrexon by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 176,105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intrexon during the second quarter worth $457,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intrexon by 15.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 711,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 96,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intrexon by 13.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Intrexon by 12.7% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intrexon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intrexon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intrexon in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrexon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other Intrexon news, SVP Joel D. Liffman sold 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $1,152,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XON traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 439,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,853. Intrexon Corp has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Intrexon Corp (XON) Stake Lessened by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/intrexon-corp-xon-stake-lessened-by-wellington-shields-co-llc.html.

Intrexon Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.