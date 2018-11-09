Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,727 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 219,953 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,767 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 194,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,283. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,089,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.39% of Inuvo as of its most recent SEC filing.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/inuvo-inc-inuv-sees-large-increase-in-short-interest.html.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology that connects advertisers with consumers through interactions with content across devices in the United States. The company's exchange is digital marketplace that allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.