Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCI) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCI. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2018 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0326 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd.

