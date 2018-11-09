Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ) Position Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,943,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000.

Shares of BSJJ stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd.

