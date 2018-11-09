Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) Position Cut by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of BSCK opened at $21.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd.

