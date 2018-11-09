Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PTE) Director Purchases $116,365.60 in Stock

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSE:PTE) Director Rainer M. Erdtmann purchased 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $116,365.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PTE opened at $13.15 on Friday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSE:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

PTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

