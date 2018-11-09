Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,409 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.9% of Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 40,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 215,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Miller Green Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $9,751,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $174.46 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

