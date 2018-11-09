Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $112.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $121.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/invesco-sp-500-pure-growth-etf-rpg-shares-bought-by-stratos-wealth-partners-ltd.html.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.