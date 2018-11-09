Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH) is Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Niemann Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $26,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,351,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $145.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/invesco-sp-smallcap-health-care-etf-psch-is-niemann-capital-management-inc-s-3rd-largest-position.html.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.