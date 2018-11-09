Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE: HASI):

11/8/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

11/2/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

9/11/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.99, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $122,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,826.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,568,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

