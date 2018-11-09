Investors Buy Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $225.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $115.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $110.08 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cisco Systems had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. Cisco Systems traded down ($1.33) for the day and closed at $47.11

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.76.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 597.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

