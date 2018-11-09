iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 462,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 233,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,401,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter.
IJH stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.32 and a 52 week high of $205.47.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
