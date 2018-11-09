iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Position Increased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $81.38 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

