iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Stake Raised by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 629.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,263,000 after buying an additional 2,142,519 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,677,000 after buying an additional 2,054,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,358,000 after buying an additional 1,998,373 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,561.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,753,000 after buying an additional 1,814,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 911.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,384,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 1,247,521 shares during the last quarter.

EFA opened at $63.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

