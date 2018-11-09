iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) Shares Bought by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 250,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 46,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,800,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,269,000 after purchasing an additional 158,469 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $74.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

