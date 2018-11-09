iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Shares Bought by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 54,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,327,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,957,000 after buying an additional 372,824 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 363,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 49,159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

