iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TUR. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TUR opened at $24.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $46.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MSCI Turkey ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

