iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,769 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $39,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,392,045,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,717,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,416,000 after buying an additional 4,747,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,591.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,447,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after buying an additional 3,244,164 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 973.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,537,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

